AUMC Feed My Sheep (F.M.S.) Food Pantry, in cooperation with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, offers the ElderShare program monthly. This may be combined with the regular F.M.S. distribution which is available to residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Their distribution is the second Thursday of the month.
The ElderShare program is available to any resident of Bradford County (60 years and older) who meet the income guidelines for the program. Any resident from the Athens and Sayre school districts can sign up through F.M.S. Pre-registration is required.
ElderShare foods are specifically chosen so they can be stored rather than consumed immediately. Boxes often contain nutrient-rich foods like shelf-stable milk, juice, grain, protein and canned fruits and vegetables. Combining that with the F.M.S. package may provide groceries for a few weeks.
Distribution is from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. The next distribution will be Aug. 13. If interested in this program, stop during the next distribution for more information. The AUMC F.M.S. Food Pantry is located at 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
