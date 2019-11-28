The National Weather Service in Binghamton is predicting 15-25 miles per hour winds along with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour for Thanksgiving Thursday.
Outdoor displays such as inflatable Christmas decorations or other similar items should be tied down to ensure they are not taken by the strong winds. Isolated power outages, downed trees and debris in roadways should be expected and planned for.
Bradford County was included in a Wind Advisory issued by the NWS on Wednesday. High elevation ridges are expected to endure the strongest gusts.
The Bradford County Office of Public Safety warned of the high winds on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning and asked that anyone experiencing power outages to not call 911.
“To report an outage, the following are the numbers to call for our local electric companies: Penelec is 1-888-544-4877; Claverack is 1-800-326-9799 and Tri-County Electric is 1-800-343-2559,” the organization said in their post.
The NWS and Bradford County Office of Public Safety each warned holiday travelers to use extra caution on roadways during the high winds and to never drink or text and drive.
