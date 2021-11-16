SAYRE — An Elmira, New York woman faces a felony charge after leading officers on a chase across the state line last week, according to Sayre Borough Police.
Vanessa Troccia, 18, was charged with attempting to flee or elude officers, a third-degree felony, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Sayre Borough Police Department was dispatched by the Bradford County Emergency Operations Center to assist Elmira Police Department in a pursuit that was headed toward Pennsylvania on Interstate 86.
Athens Township police were also dispatched.
Troccia was found to be operating the vehicle and her father, Courtney Cade, was the passenger. Cade was wanted for armed robbery, according to police.
Troccia told police that Cade called her and asked her to pick him up to get food, and when she did, they noticed a police car turn its lights on, the affidavit said.
Cade then allegedly threatened Troccia and told her to drive toward Pennsylvania in hopes that the chase would be called off, according to police.
Police said Troccia drove through South Waverly at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour.
According to the affidavit, Sayre Police observed EPD in pursuit of Troccia on Cotton Hollow Road.
Five departments were involved in the pursuit., including New York State Police, Elmira Police, Athens Township Police, Sayre Borough Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s office. The report said Troccia let Cade out of the vehicle and continued to flee for one mile before stopping. Troccia was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.
Cade, 33, was wanted by Elmira PD after he allegedly absconded from his trial in Chemung County last month.
He was previously found guilty on multiple charges related to a fatal burglary in June 2020.
Cade was located and taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.
