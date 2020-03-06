The body of a woman who has been missing since early Sunday morning was found near Route 17 in Apalachin shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to New York State Police.
Casie Weese, 37, of Glen Aubrey, had left a party with her husband at 1:30 a.m. that morning, but their vehicle ended up with a flat tire a short distance away, according to police. She then left the vehicle on foot and was last seen walking along Main Street in Apalachin.
In the days since, police have searched the area along with the Susquehanna River and Apalachin Creek, utilized drones to gain a better perspective from the air, and employed the help of a K9 from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. New York State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, Tioga Search and Rescue, and the Apalachin Fire Department have also helped with the search.
To aid in their investigation Thursday, police closed down the right eastbound lane of Route 17 along with both westbound lanes of Route 434, and urged traffic to avoid traveling through the area if at all possible.
Police said the cause and manner of death are still under investigation, and Weese’s husband has been cooperative throughout.
