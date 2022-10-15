October is National Audiology Awareness Month and the American Academy of Audiology and Vail Hearing Healthcare are urging the public to be aware of the importance of good hearing health. “Make an appointment with an audiologist and get your hearing checked today,” said Christina Vail, Au.D., Audiologist and Owner of Vail Hearing Healthcare. “Hearing is one of the most important aspects of our health – it connects us to people, keeps us vital in the workplace and as we age, and when left untreated is associated with other health issues.”

The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders states that approximately 28.8 million Americans could benefit from the use of hearing aids. While age is often cited as a factor, there are growing numbers of younger people reporting hearing difficulties.