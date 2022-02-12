A Pennsylvania State Police officer was assaulted while responding to a call Jan. 23.
According to court documents, when police responded to a domestic dispute Robert Benjamin, 54, assaulted an officer on the scene. Benjamin was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Benjamin is facing the charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Benjamin also faces misdemeanor charges for use/possession of drug paraphernalia, making terroristic threats, and simple assault.
His preliminary hearing is schedule for Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.