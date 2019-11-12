Officials: Be careful on morning commute

With a winter weather advisory continuing until 9 a.m. this morning, the National Weather Service and state officials are urging caution for those hitting the roads for their morning commute.
The National Weather Service predicted as many as 3 inches of snow could accumulate in parts of Bradford County overnight. Ice created from a wintry mix that fell earlier Monday evening could also contribute to slippery road conditions.
“Winter is again upon us and Pennsylvania’s state agencies are geared up to ensure resources and staff are prepared and ready to help,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “It’s also time for all Pennsylvanians to be prepared to stay safe and warm.”
Local high temperatures are expected to remain below freezing today and Wednesday, which then could reach around 35 degrees Thursday and above 40 degrees for Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, those heading out into the cold should make sure to cover their ears, mouth, head and face as much as possible, dress in layers, and make trips outside brief. Officials also stressed that infants and the elderly are at a higher risk for health issues related to the cold.
Wolf also reminded residents to check www.511PA.com or call 511 for updates on state road conditions.
“Making sure all Pennsylvanians are safe and healthy is my top priority,” said Wolf. “I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to heed weather forecasts, listen to directions from emergency officials, and plan accordingly.”
