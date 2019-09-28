Officials: Better quality, disaster documentation among perks with new agreement

A long sought after service was approved by the Bradford County Commissioners Thursday, which will provide more detailed aerial photography for planning, assessments, identifying natural disaster damage, and other county uses.
The agreement with Pictometry International Corp. for ortho imagery and oblique photos is valued around $80,000 per year for the next four years and, according to GIS Coordinator Scott Molnar, is about half the cost of other services on the market available through the state.
Molnar explained that the county had wanted the program for many years, but the price was astronomical. Now, with the advancing of technology, the service has become much more affordable.
In the more populous boroughs, Molnar said the photos will be taken with a 3-inch resolution (one pixel equalling 3 inches of land) and, for example, will be able to show a cell phone sitting on a table. Photography in more rural areas will be carried out with a slightly lower 9-inch resolution. The current photography used by the county is done with a 3-foot resolution.
“It will be a huge cost savings just from the assessment point of view and planning. The public safety aspect, with the 911 dispatcher being able to see entrances and exits on each structure, should be a huge help out in the field,” said Molnar.
Chief Assessor Donna Roof added that it will help her office track if structures have been altered in any way year after year.
“A good example of how this would help us too is with the damage assessments,” she continued. “If we were to have a natural disaster again, it is included with this contract that they would fly the damaged area for us in one to three days. We would have photos immediately to help out.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin said being able to accurately record storm damage is a major concern, especially with FEMA claims, for at least one township supervisor he spoke with in advance of Thursday’s County Convention held in Wysox by the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Utilizing airplanes for this imagery has a benefit over satellite imagery since it doesn’t have to compete with cloud cover, according to Commissioner Ed Bustin. “They will guarantee clear views. This is airplane flown, so it’s closer to the earth, it’s high resolution. They can make the adjustments so that you don’t have any cloud cover anymore.”
