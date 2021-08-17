SAYRE — Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 Guthrie Gala is cancelled. However, the Hope Endures campaign for the Sayre House of Hope still needs community support to fulfill its mission, according to Guthrie officials.
“The House of Hope helps give families an opportunity to heal,” said Sayre House of Hope Resident Manager Elizabeth Hibbard. “The generous donations we receive help us to continue to be a sanctuary for those in need of medical treatment, and their loved ones who support them.”
The Sayre House of Hope is located a block away from Guthrie’s Sayre campus, which provides a convenient location for families who come from outside of the area for the in-patient treatment of a loved one or individuals who have daily treatments.
“Because of generous contributions to campaigns like ‘Hope Endures,’ these families were able to stay at the House of Hope for free or at a reduced cost, allowing them to focus on their family, instead of financials, during difficult times,” added Guthrie Director of Resource Development Tricia Huston.
For more information about the Sayre House of Hope and the Hope Endures initiative, visit www.guthrie.org/gala.
