Officials: 2020 census participation crucial for federal funding

With the 2010 U.S. Census, Bradford County ended up being underrepresented by around 5,000 people, or almost 20% of its population, due to non-responders. According to county Commissioner Daryl Miller, this equalled a missed chance at around $10 million in federal funding per year over the past decade.
Now with the process for the 2020 census about to begin, officials are stressing the importance of public participation.
Mike Burger, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau out of Williamport, talked about the upcoming census during Thursday’s commissioners meeting – one of several stops he made around the area.
Beginning on Aug. 18, and continuing into October, Burger said the U.S. Census Bureau will be conducting an address canvas in which workers verify that the addresses match up with the names that are in the bureau’s files. The census itself will begin in February, first targeting institutions such as nursing homes, retirement homes and colleges. Mail distributions to individuals should begin around the second week in March through tax time.
For the 2020 census, the bureau has added the ability for people to securely submit their information via phone and internet in hopes of reducing the number of non-responders.
“By the end of April, those who have not completed the census will start to see the enumerators, the door knockers, come around,” said Burger.
Much of the shortage in 2010 data pertained to children five years old and younger, so one of Burger’s priorities for outreach will be Head Start, day care centers and Children and Youth Services in an effort to engage parents.
“If you’re going to claim the kid on taxes, what’s the difference?” said Burger.
In Washington, D.C., Burger said there is about $675 billion in funding that the census will help divide up for priorities such as human services impacting the lives of children and infrastructure such as roads and water.
Commissioner Ed Bustin said discussions about the census have already begun among the Bradford County Planning Commission.
The U.S. Census Bureau is also beginning its hiring process, which will continue to ramp up into January.
Burger explained that 150 of 700 positions for Bradford County are currently filled.
“In the United States, it is the largest public employment process outside of war time,” he said, adding that these are part-time jobs that average between $10 and $15 an hour, and 15 to 30 hours a week.
Potential employees are fully vetted by the FBI and, once hired, receive an easily identifiable photo ID for when they interact with the public.
