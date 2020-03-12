Officials in nearby Chemung County held a press conference Wednesday where they announced that while no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, extensive preparations are being made for if and when it does.
County Executive Christopher Moss, along with county Health Director Pete Buzzetti and Nursing Facility Director Michael Youmans, detailed what residents can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
“We are lucky enough to have no confirmed cases in Chemung County. There is a lot of planning going on behind the scenes. ... There is no need to panic at this point, we are aware of what is going on downstate and we are staying prepared,” said Buzzetti.
Part of those preparations, Moss said, include postponing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Horseheads this Saturday and all associated functions, along with encouraging local businesses who host large gatherings that same day to postpone as well.
“We can only make recommendations (to local businesses), nothing is mandatory at this time,” Moss said.
Youmans said that as it currently stands, he is recommending that people do not visit loved ones at the nursing facility. All visitors who do decide to visit must undergo screening before being allowed to enter.
“I would encourage you to avoid entering. While I don’t want to discourage people from visiting loved ones, it is important to protect a vulnerable population,” Youmans said.
It is also important that anyone who visits the Chemung County Nursing Facility or any facility with elderly or infirm people to call ahead.
“Check before visiting, this is a fluid situation,” Youmans said.
Buzzetti said that along with staying in contact with the state, Chemung County officials are working to maintain communication lines with other counties, local medical providers and hospitals in an effort to make sure everyone is on the same page.
As it stands, Moss said everyone in the county is working hard to stay informed and keep lines of communication open.
“We have no confirmed cases. That doesn’t mean we don’t have to plan for when that day occurs,” Moss said.
Moss added that there would be a conference call Thursday with federal agencies for another update.
COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that is believed to have originated roughly six months ago in Wuhan, China. Recently confirmed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, as of Wednesday it has been reported that roughly 115,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus resulting in roughly 4,000 deaths. In New York it was recently announced that a containment area was being established around New Rochelle after contact with a single person resulted in over 50 confirmed cases.
