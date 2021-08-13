Officials: County expanded audits after first speculation about former coroner

Bradford County took additional measures to make sure its finances were in check after officials first started hearing speculation about former Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman’s alleged theft from Western Alliance Emergency Services during his time as its CEO.
Commissioners provided this and other information Thursday after facing questions about Carman during the public comment portion of their regular meeting.
Carman, 55, of Canton, was arrested late last month on charges related to the theft of $431,913 from Western Alliance from 2014 to 2019. He faces the felony charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $175,000 bail. Carman has since posted a bail bond, and will reappear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
The five-year period the charges were based on was the focus of an audit carried out by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office after the Western Alliance Board of Directors discovered the embezzlement in February 2019, as the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy, according to court documents. Carman’s spending of Western Alliance funds included concerts, music, games, movies, clothing, restaurants, and legal representation for his December 2016 DUI arrest while driving a county vehicle. Carman also operated the coroner’s office from the Western Alliance-owned building in Troy rent free without board knowledge, depriving the organization of $75,000 during that time period.
Carman resigned as Western Alliance CEO on March 4, 2019, after having served in that role for nearly two decades. He resigned from the coroner’s position on June 30 after screenshots of a sexual conversation allegedly between Carman and “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” Musa Harris, who was posing as a 15-year-old boy, surfaced on social media, along with a video of Harris confronting Carman outside of a convenience store in Kingston. Carman was in the middle of his fourth term.
“It’s all part of an ongoing investigation, so there’s a lot were not going to say about it,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said about Carman’s alleged embezzlement.
When it came to the issue of the “free rent,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said they were mislead in thinking Carman had secured the office space through all of the correct channels. The county ended up paying rent to Western Alliance after Carman stepped down as its CEO and Western Alliance approached the county. However, Miller couldn’t recall specifics about how the topic of rent was broached by the board.
The commissioners purchased the former Western Alliance EMS building in Wysox from the Wysox Fire Department to house the coroner’s office in October 2020. Among reasons for the $260,000 purchase, commissioners said it would enhance security and get the office away from a day care that also rented space in Western Alliance’s building in Troy.
Resident Diane Ward believed the situation with Carman has eroded some of the public’s trust and felt it was important for commissioners to closely examine the issue.
Miller explained that the county undergoes audits on an annual basis, but Ward believed there should be an additional level of scrutiny provided through a forensic audit.
“Forensic audits go into a lot more detail than a standard audit, and when you have an individual who works for two different entities – I’m just using an example now – you can double dip, charge mileage here and charge mileage here. There’s a lot of things you can do if you’re bent to not be honest,” she said. “ … I think that a forensic audit, despite its cost, would be one way to restore public confidence, and a forensic audit would also look at things that are not normally looked at in audits such as relationships between people.”
Speaking after the meeting, Bradford County Fiscal Director Dan Thorp said when the county began hearing speculation about what was going on around two years ago, they approached the three elected auditors to make sure the county was in good standing.
“We came up with a plan that our elected auditors would send confirmations to all of the funeral homes, anybody that would send money to us … and they all replied back with basically the same number,” he explained. “There might have been a small shift, like $10 off here or there based on the time we got the money.”
At the same time, they reached out to accounting firm Larson, Kellett & Associates, which performs the county’s single audit. Thorp said the firm couldn’t find any deficiencies with the county’s internal controls.
“The beautiful thing about our coroner’s office is that he does not control any cash over there. Everything is done through here,” Thorp continued. “They send their receipts to our treasurer, they do their purchase orders and we approve the purchase orders, the commissioners approve the purchase orders, before any money is ever spent. They can’t write checks.”
The county has continued practices of validating money coming into the coroner’s office since then, Thorp noted.
Miller added during the meeting that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has been in contact with the county’s fiscal department.
