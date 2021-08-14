WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The Bradford County Correctional Facility has neared its overall capacity and has surpassed the number of stationary female beds available, leaving 12 women to use temporary bunks in a common area.
With 203 inmates as of Thursday morning’s Prison Board meeting, Warden Donald Stewart said that numbers would have been even higher if they hadn’t made a delivery to state prison earlier this week.
The prison has 207 regular beds, although Stewart said additional temporary beds can be made available.
Because of this situation, Stewart and members of the Prison Board discussion some possibilities for reducing the county’s prison population.
According to Stewart, bringing the population within the 190s would give him some nice “breathing room,” although the prison faces challenges with how many prisoners are currently being accepted by the state and with some magisterial district courts not utilizing the county’s supervised bail program.
Stewart said the state Department of Corrections has slowed its acceptance of those with state sentences from the counties due to protocols designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 at their facilities.
“We’re working on trying to convince the state to let us do two trips next month,” Stewart added. “We’re begging and pleading with them.”
Once someone is sentenced to a state prison term, Stewart said they file paperwork with the state, which then provides a date for transport.
“We can usually take nine or 10 at a time,” he explained. “We try to get at least one van load a month – that’s what we normally have – but during the coronavirus it’s sometimes been every six or eight weeks, not every month.”
“I don’t think it’s acceptable. It’s impacting all correctional facilities. Something has to be done,” said Sheriff C.J. Walters, who also serves as prison board chairman. “We’re sitting here with all of these inmates, and now in a situation of overcrowding because we don’t have bed space.”
To help push the issue, he asked if commissioners could write a letter to the state Department of Corrections.
In another attempt to reduce the population, Stewart said he provided Walters and President Judge Maureen Beirne with a list of inmates to see which low-level, non-violent offenders might qualify for supervised bail. He has also had conversations with the district attorney’s and public defender’s offices about ways to keep offenders out of the prison system.
The jail currently has eight people out on supervised bail, although Stewart believes the program could be utilized more in some of the magisterial district courts to help relieve jail crowding.
“Here we are with a backlog of inmates with a program that could be working,” Walters added.
According to Commissioner Doug McLinko, the county pays “good money” for the supervised bail program and said not using it to its full extent is like double billing taxpayers. Walters added that if the county needs to board out inmates to other counties, it would be like charging taxpayers a third time.
McLinko suggested taking another look at the supervised bail program during budget time to see how it could be improved.
“The heat doesn’t help,” Steward noted. “It’s hot and the jail is not air conditioned. When it’s this hot and humid it’s breeding germs. It drives the fights. We do everything we can to try and help out. We hand our extra ice. When you’re dealing with these temperatures and these numbers, it’s a tinder box.”
Although the jail had no inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the past month, Stewart, Walters and Commissioner John Sullivan were concerned about what could happen if someone with the coronavirus came into the facility with its current population.
“It could create a hell of a mess,” Sullivan said.
To help offset any instances of COVID-19, Stewart said the prison has hosted multiple vaccination clinics, and 10 inmates took advantage of the most recent one held Wednesday.
Stewart added that there are no mandates in place for inmates to become vaccinated, although Sullivan said the state prison system would be a good place to start so that inmates can be accepted more regularly.
Walters warned that a brick-and-mortar expansion of the jail might have to be considered as an option.
In the meantime, tablets will be soon brought into the prison through its phone provider, GTL, which will provide inmates free access to a digital legal library, religious texts and services, help groups, or educational programs, or paid access to pre-screened games, music and movies. The tablets must be signed out and will not be available during the overnight hours.
“From my experience in state prison, an inmate who stays in his cell watching TV is better than 96 of them in my day room looking for trouble,” Stewart said.
He noted that neighboring prisons use these tablets and have had good experiences aside from trouble with the occasional inmate. In the case of more widespread issues, he said they can be pulled immediately.
