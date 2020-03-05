Officials: Pa. hospitals ready for coronavirus response, if needed

Information about coronavirus is evolving every day, according to Guthrie Clinic Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone. And although he said any risk of those locally contracting the disease is very small, Guthrie has been in contact with public health officials and is prepared for the worst.
“We do expect more cases in the U.S.,” he continued, “but whether they will come our direction or when, we can’t predict.”
Mark Ross, the vice president for emergency management at The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, said during a conference call with the media Wednesday that Pennsylvania still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, although a number of individuals have been evaluated and tested, and several tests remain pending. Dr. P.J. Brennan, an infectious disease specialist with the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, added that as test kits become more available at hospitals and laboratories, a clearer picture of the impact of the illness will develop.
“The one thing we want to make sure that patients understand is that hospitals are prepared to respond to this, and we have been planning exercises for pandemics for a number of years, and we’re working together in a very cohesive fashion with all of the hospitals and our partners,” said Ross.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania works in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, serving as the “response arm for health care in the state,” Ross explained. He noted that the Department of Health has activated a command center in response to the disease.
Both Scalzone and Ross stressed that anyone concerned about symptoms should first call their healthcare provider to undergo a screening process that includes questions about travel. That way, Ross said, emergency care can be reserved for more dire emergencies.
“We have seen that many people will get sick, but most will not require acute hospital care,” Ross noted.
Although the elderly can be more susceptible to severe disease, Brennan noted that it is currently unknown whether they are at a higher risk for coronavirus infection.
In the meantime, people are urged to keep their hands clean and use the crook of their elbows to cover any coughs.
“Close contact with an infected individual still appears to be the most important mechanism of transmission. The spread still appears to occur most likely through the release of moist, heavy droplets within a short radius of the source,” Brennan explained. He added that those highest at risk to get sick are those who have been within six feet of a person who is infected for at least 10 minutes. Quarantines for those who could potentially be infected are out of “an abundance of caution,” he added.
“Health care is prepared and able to handle this outbreak as we move forward,” Ross said.
During Wednesday’s media call, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey highlighted legislation that would help the country prepare for future outbreaks, saying the administration was not prepared for the onset of coronavirus, but that lawmakers want to support them as they continue taking action.
The bill currently moving through the Senate calls for $1.5 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including its Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund, $3 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, $2 billion for state and local reimbursement, $1 billion to the United States Agency or International Development dedicated to identifying emerging health threats, and $1 billion to the National Institutes of Health for vaccine development.
“I hope our Republican colleagues will agree to most of that and hope that we can work out something constructive with the House to move forward,” said Casey. “This challenge is only growing.”
Casey anticipates a proposal ending up on the president’s desk next week.
According to the CDC, 11 U.S. deaths are currently attributed to coronavirus while 13 states, including New York, are currently dealing with a combined 80 confirmed cases of the disease. California and Washington have been the hardest hit with between 20 and 25 cases, while the other states remain in the single digits.
“The experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to assure us that the risk to the general public here in the United States of contracting COVID-19 remains low,” he continued. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that we are in the early stages of this. We have to remain vigilant and take the right steps to deal with this.”
Casey said the federal government should also take steps to make sure workers who have to miss work due to quarantine are not penalized, that hospitals receive the support they need, and that the administration dispenses accurate information.
