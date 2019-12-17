Officials preparing for local 2020 homeless count

As part of a national effort to document the homeless need, the Bradford County Local Housing Options Team will be out in Bradford and Sullivan counties next month looking for those who have no choice but to brave the elements.
Between 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, volunteers will be looking for the homeless in a variety of locations where they could be living, including under bridges, in certain wooded areas, in parks and ball field dugouts, and around warehouses and shopping centers, according to information from Bradford County Human Services.
There will also be “Come and Be Counted” events at the Endless Mountains Mission Center, 51 Mission Center Drive in Troy, and at The Main Link locations at 17 Pine St. in Towanda and 118 Desmond St. in Sayre.
The Endless Mountains Mission Center’s event will begin the night of Jan. 22 and continue throughout. Its doors will again be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23. Refreshments will be available.
The Main Link offices will open their doors from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 and offer lunch.
The Point-in-Time Count is administered under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The data is used locally and nationally to refine our picture of homelessness, identify unmet needs, provide data for funding applications, and increase community awareness,” according to the Local Housing Options Team.
Volunteers are also hoping to offer homeless “care backpacks,” and are currently welcoming donations of socks, hats, gloves, hygiene items, sleeping bags, packaged food, hand and foot warmers, and first-aid kids. Donations will be accepted no later than Jan. 6, 2020 at the Bradford County Human Services office at 220 Main St., Unit 1 in Towanda.
Those with questions can contact Housing Specialist Amy VanBenthuysen at (570) 265-1760 ext. 2946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.