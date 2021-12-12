WYALUSING – The Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce, Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, and the Wyalusing Area School District recently came together to showcase the progress of the Next Generation Learning Library to community members and supporting businesses.
“The idea was proposed that we could use the existing library space to develop an educational incubator, something flexible, with the ability to adapt to changing educational needs that could support employment trends and provide students with an invigorating, energizing learning environment,” said Duane Naugle, executive director of the WAEF.
“The concept of the Next Generation Learning Library was hatched and it’s been an ongoing process.”
Through community support, the district and foundation were able to raise $265,000 to fund the construction costs for phase one, but additional funds are still needed to upgrade the furniture.
Representatives from HUNT Engineering shared a projected floor plan of the library with the vision of flexible seating; allowing collaborative work spaces and the opportunity to hold multiple student groups at once.
Dr. Jason Bottiglieri, superintendent of schools, said, “Students saw the previous space as boring, antiquated, and dry. The new space will foster excitement and allow students hands-on experiences to challenge themselves and think outside of the traditional classroom walls.”
Dr. Deana Patson, director of curriculum and instruction, shared her goals for the newly renovated space and how the space will facilitate communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.
“These skills are part of a STEM mindset…all of which are needed in the workforce today,” Patson said.
Students were invited to demonstrate how to use virtual reality (VR) goggles, drones, spheros, and engaged with attendees on how the renovated library space will help to enhance their learning. They were eager to share their knowledge and are looking forward to future classes and activities in that space.
Donations for the Next Generation Library Project are being collected through the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.