New York state closed what some call “the hazardous waste loophole” Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that no longer exempted oil and gas waste from being classified as hazardous waste.
According to the New York Public Interest Research Group, more than 650,000 tons of fracking waste from Pennsylvania drilling operations have gone through New York’s landfills since 2011.
“New York has taken an aggressive approach to protecting our natural resources by banning hydrofracking and advancing a nation-leading environmental agenda that is accelerating our transition to a carbon-neutral green economy,” Cuomo said. “As we do everything possible to reduce our reliance on polluting fossil fuels, we have to make every effort to diminish the impact of the hazardous waste they produce and by signing this legislation we are enacting smart, necessary regulations that will protect both our environment and New Yorker’s health.”
The new regulation of this waste took effect immediately.
Since 2014, New York state has banned its Department of Environmental Conservation from approving hydraulic fracturing permits. which was codified with the budget enacted this past April. The budget also placed a moratorium on hydrofracking using gelled propane while the DEC reviews the process in the interest of public health and the environment.
“Once again, New York State has proven itself to be the nation’s leader on protecting the public from the dangers of fracking. New York made the right decision to ban fracking in 2015, but still faced tremendous risks from fracking by accepting hundreds of thousands of tons of fracking waste from Pennsylvania,” said NYPIRG Environmental Policy Director Liz Moran. “The oil and gas industry was unsafely exempted from hazardous waste regulations. With this legislation signed into law, any hazardous oil and gas waste in New York will be handled as hazardous waste and cannot be disposed of improperly. … Other states should follow New York’s lead.”
