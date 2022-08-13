Old Burlington Church will celebrate 200th anniversary

Sitting on a hillside, about halfway between Troy and Towanda on Route 6 quietly stands the Old Burlington Methodist Episcopal Church. It will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 20.

 Photo provided by Phillip Schanbacher

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Old Burlington Church will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its construction during its annual Old Church service Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Troy Heritage Society and the historic anniversaries of the Troy Presbyterian Church, the Troy Sale Barn, and the Gregory Inn at the Museum Heritage Village.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.