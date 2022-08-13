Old Burlington Church will celebrate 200th anniversary

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Old Burlington Church will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its construction during its annual Old Church service Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Troy Heritage Society and the historic anniversaries of the Troy Presbyterian Church, the Troy Sale Barn, and the Gregory Inn at the Museum Heritage Village.
The church service will include a sermon by the Rev. Dianne Bentley and opening remarks from Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller.
Sitting on a hillside, about halfway between Troy and Towanda on Route 6 quietly stands the Old Burlington Methodist Episcopal Church. Many people drive past it everyday and take little notice of this historic building. It remains the oldest standing church in Bradford County and is bordered by tombstones from the 18th and 19th century, according to Phillip Schanbacher, the church’s historian.
In 1790, settlers from Johnny Cake Hollow (Wilawana) explored the Sugar Creek valley with the help of local native, Tom Jack, according to Schanbacher. They gathered their families and settled along Sugar Creek in the following spring. The matriarchs led these families in worship and prayers of thanks to God. Others would follow and settle in Burlington. The community built a small log structure in 1794 that would function as a school and church, but it burned in 1799. A hewn log church was built to replace it in 1800 until that was torn down in 1822 and the current church was built on the same site.
The present day church was built to be simple with straight back pews and plain unfinished woodwork. The only embellishment is the raised octagon pulpit. From that vantage point, the preacher would look down on the congregation, but it was the congregation that sat in the balcony that looked down on him to keep him humble, Schanbacher noted.
The church was used as a school during the week and the class was split down the middle with girls on one side and the boys on the other. Today, people can see where the boys sat in the pews because every boy at that time carried a pocket knife.
As the community and local business centers of Burlington and West Burlington grew at the crossroads of each town, the two towns decided to build their own churches. The Unitarian Church was built in 1854 at the corner of Route 6 and Mac Road in Burlington. The people in West Burlington built the Methodist Church on Route 6 in West Burlington in 1855. This left The Old Burlington Church abandoned and empty.
The church served its purpose for a short 33 years and stands just as it did 160 years ago. The only exceptions being the porch that was added in 1900 and the shingled roof that has replaced in recent years. Due to no active congregation, no modernization took place at the church. It is still the same as it was with no electricity or plumbing and there is no padding on the pews.
