LEROY — After a dreary weekend leading up to Independence Day, the crowd in LeRoy welcomed a little sunshine Tuesday.
The LeRoy Community Park played host to the annual LeRoy Old Home Day, a celebration of America’s birthday and the proud history of LeRoy Township and its surrounding areas.
The first event of the day was a 5k run starting at the park then travelling east on Southside Road before turning around and coming down Mistifer Loop and angling back down Mill Street. The race was well-attended, with 59 runners participating, all of whom were able to receive a LeRoy Old Home Day commemorative t-shirt.
Baltimore-native Nicholas Bader was the winner of this year’s run.
“We were up here visiting my grandparents in Troy and saw there was a 5k here and figured we’d participate,” Bader said. Bader took first place with a time of 18 minutes 56 seconds.
Casey Conrad-Norton was the first female to cross the finish with a time of 20 minutes 26 seconds.
The event went on throughout the morning and into the afternoon. An auction was held by local auctioneer Ed Pepper at 10:15.
The event is an annual tradition for many folks, including Pat May, who lives in Granville Township.
“My husband had a farm here and we try and come every year to the event,” May said.
The LeRoy Community Association cooked up barbecued chicken dinners for the crowd, while hotdogs and other fare was served in the old schoolhouse. Funnelcakes were on sale with proceeds going to benefit the LeRoy Heritage Museum.
The Heritage Museum, situated at its new location at the intersection of Mill Street and Route 414, kept its doors open until 3 p.m. so event-goers could come enjoy the history of the area.
Noon brought the parade, with star-spangled bicycles, antique trucks, and tractors rolling down Mill Street and circling Palmer Field before Ruth Bly sang the Star-Spangled Banner.
Music blared, kids swung on swings, and neighbors chatted throughout the day. The American Flag was proudly on display across LeRoy while everyone celebrated the past and looked to the future.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.