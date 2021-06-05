MONROETON — Swings flew, people munched and Bigfoot stomped.
It was all part of the Monroe Hose Co. Old Home Days Friday night at Mountaineer Park, in Monroeton. For decades, the annual celebration has brought fun to the community and kept traditions alive.
And most important — it’s supported the fire company.
“Absolutely 100 percent!” declared Fire Chief Howard Fowler, as he stood outside a park booth on the warm, sunny evening. The carnival, the annual rodeo, mud bogs, chicken barbecues and other events … “little things like that just keep our heads afloat,” he said.
Old Home Days usually brings in around $8,000.
This is the carnival’s 72nd year, Old Home Days Chairman Chris Northrup stated. The event was canceled last year due to covid.
“Back in the day,” the chief said, they held Old Home Days in the streets of Monroeton, first on Church, then Main. Guests played games and signed in, and it was like a family reunion. It used to also include a parade.
Today it’s held at the firefighters’ park, near the routes 220 and 414 intersection{span}. {/span}
This year’s celebration began Wednesday and concludes tonight with fireworks.
“We stick with some of the old,” Fowler said, and add some new features.
“Tired of covid? Come have some fun in Monroeton!” the event’s posters read. Apparently they did. The event was going “pretty good,” Monroeton Mayor Seth Wils said. “We got a great turnout so far.”
According to the posters, Old Home Days 2021 has included rides by Norman Amusements, bingo, instant bingo, raffles, merchandise, vendors, food, karaoke, live bands “Backtrax” and “Twisted Years” (tonight), the Miss/Mr. Monroeton Contest, DJ Bob Brenner, karaoke, beer, clams and shrimp.
Children spun on swing rides. Bigfoot himself walked around. Vendor tents and booths featured the Bradford County Humane Society, Cub Scouts, T-shirt making, a Chinese auction, jewelry … and good, old-fashioned shopping. Guests could play things like darts, Over Under 7, the Cake Wheel, dime pitch and the fish game. Or they could dunk friends.
The Harris family began baking and selling pizza there 50 years ago. Leo and Shirley Harris began the tradition, their daughter Mindy Holman explained. The kids, aunts, uncles — everyone — has pitched in over the year. But the children had to learn how to work with money first. “We had to be able to add it as fast as my parents,” Holman said.
The pizza comes from Nordone’s. Years ago, the company delivered it to the Harris house, and the family put it in a freezer. “You had to carry it all down in the basement,” she remembered. Later, if they needed more at the fair, someone had to run home for it. Today, Nordone’s delivers it to the grounds, where it’s stored.
Friday night, Monroe Hose Co. President Ron McNeal stood at the booth, with two fat, luscious, square slices of pepperoni pizza on a plate. “Every year … first place I go!” he declared.
Holman’s got it memorized: two slices of pepperoni for McNeal, one plain for his wife. “Every single night!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.