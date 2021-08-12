TOWANDA BOROUGH – Hometown Hero banners that once adorned Main Street and the John B. Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough are now ready to be picked up.
According to Bradford County Veterans Services Director Pete Miller, banners will be available at the Towanda American Legion after noon in the days ahead until they are gone.
Miller previously explained that these banners had been up for the past seven years, but had to be retired due to wear.
With new Bradford County Heroes banners now in place, Miller said 19 poles are still available along the parkway. Banner applications can be picked up at the Bradford County Veterans Services Office, which is located at 200 Main St. Suite #3 in Towanda.
New banners are available not only for military, but also for firefighters, police, EMS, health care, and other civilians who work on the front lines in the interest of public safety.
The cost per banner is $60.
For additional information, Miller can be reached at (570) 265-1704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.