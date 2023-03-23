HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) reminds older adults facing a reduction in their Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that help with meals and other food assistance programs is available.

The changes come after federal action in December that impacts more than 1.9 million Pennsylvania SNAP recipients, many of whom are older adults. That’s why in his first budget, Governor Josh Shapiro is proposing a $16 million investment to increase the minimum SNAP benefit amount by 50%, with the understanding that every dollar counts when it comes to ensuring someone’s access to nutritious, healthy foods.