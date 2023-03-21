Oldroyd’s brass ensemble performs for Troy

TROY BOROUGH — Music lovers were treated to a showcase of instrumental and compositional skill within a Troy Borough church on Saturday.
The Oldroyd All-Star Brass Ensemble concert returned to the First Presbyterian Church on West Main Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
TROY BOROUGH — Music lovers were treated to a showcase of instrumental and compositional skill within a Troy Borough church on Saturday.
The Oldroyd All-Star Brass Ensemble concert returned to the First Presbyterian Church on West Main Street.
The church’s music director, Robert Oldroyd organizes the event each year as a way to entertain the local community and assemble his musical collaborators.
“This is my brass ensemble composed of friends and colleagues over the course of my career,” Oldroyd said. “They’re here as a favor to me, but also they love to play just as much as I do.”
The event’s performers arrived from cities such as Philadelphia, Buffalo, Boston, Binghamton, Ithaca and Washington, D.C. Members of the Troy Town Band participated in the percussion section. Organ soloist, Jean Henssler performed on the church’s renovated organ that was recently completed just in time for the concert.
Specifically, the performers and their instruments included: Trumpets: Tom Pang, Paul Schwartz, Alex Schwind and Aaron Scoccia. Horns: Jeff Barker, Jacob Factor, Patricia O’Connell and Maureen Preston. Trombones: Michael Nave, Adam Phillips-Burdge and Duane Smith. Euphonium: Peter Best-Hall. Tuba: Bill Connors. Percussion: Doug Beard, Dale Dunbar and Larry Gehring.
“It’s a great time for me because I get to see and play with all of my dear friends,” Oldroyd said.
He also expressed his gratitude towards First Presbyterian Church for hosting the musical festivities. Oldroyd stated that the church is always welcoming to musical events.
Oldroyd arranged many of the pieces during the concert. The ensemble performed musical pieces that included Eugene Gigout’s “Grand choeur et dialogue,” Percy Aldridge Grainger’s “Colonial Song,” Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Prelude in C,” John Philip Sousa’s “Invincible Eagle March,” Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Procession of the Nobles,” George Frideric Handel’s “Largo from Xerxes,” Session of Elders’ “Organ Volunteer Recognition Ceremony” and Camille Saint-Saens’ “Symphony No. 3, op. 78.”
Upcoming musical events at the First Presbyterian Church include:
• The Easter Sunday Brass and Scripture Service on Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m.
• The Randall Frye Organ Recital on Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m.
• The Bach Birthday Organ Recital on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.