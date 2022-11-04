State spending on health care remains high, and it’s not clear that the governor’s race will change that.

The approach to health care, though, will be different. Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro has emphasized his support for abortion and push for better health care access and coverage. In contrast, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano opposes abortion and focused his efforts on anti-lockdown policies during COVID-19 while supporting deregulation in the General Assembly.

