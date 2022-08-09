As the Inflation Reduction Act goes from the U.S. Senate to the House, Pennsylvania’s senators disagree on the bill’s consequences.

As The Center Square previously reported, the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the Senate on Sunday along a partisan vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. The bill includes $740 billion in new taxes and spending for climate change-related action and more government control of prescription drug prices, among other areas.

