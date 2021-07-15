The Bradford County Republican Committee has announced that it has nominated Albert C. Ondrey to be the Republican candidate for the Special Election for District Attorney in the Nov. 2 election.
Ondrey, who was appointed by the judges of Bradford County to serve as district attorney for the balance this year, sought the nomination for the two years left in the district attorney term following the resignation of the elected District Attorney.
Ondrey has served Bradford County as a full-time assistant district attorney for over 20 years.
Ondrey has hands-on experience with the prosecution of thousands of cases from the decision to charge through preliminary hearings, motions, trials, and appeals.
Ondrey has been a practicing attorney since October 1982 and spent years handling a variety of cases, but his preferred legal vocation is prosecuting criminal cases.
Ondrey has been a resident of Bradford County since 1985. He is married to county native Teresa Ross Ondrey and has raised four children — Maggie, Sean, Chris, and Lizzy — in the county. He is actively involved in the community, serving on the board of directors of Futures Community Support Services as well as having served on the board of directors of ARCC, Penn York Opportunities and Partners in Family and Community Development. He has coached Youth Soccer and Little League. He worked the scoring table at Athens High School home swim meets as the announcer. He taught paralegal classes for Penn State’s extension program in Towanda. He has been actively involved in the Bradford County Bar Association, serving as the secretary/treasurer in 1991 to 1992 and vice president and president of the bar association from 2018 through 2020. He has also been the editor of the Bradford County Law Journal. He has served as a member of the Judicial Election Investigation Panel for the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Ondrey has chaired the Bradford County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and been a member of the Bradford County Treatment Court Team since its inception until 2020.
Ondrey was sworn in as district attorney on June 1.
“Since I accepted the appointment, my focus has been on restoring trust to the office. My appointment has been well received by our local police departments, the state police, victims’ rights groups, the legal community, and court personnel,” he said.
“I was humbled that the judges appointed me district attorney and I pledge to continue to serve the people of Bradford County.“
