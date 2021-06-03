Ondrey sworn in as district attorney

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Al Ondrey took his oath as Bradford County’s new district attorney Tuesday morning, kicking off a what he called a hectic first day on the job as he tried meeting with a number of people, including local police chiefs.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and humbled that the judges asked me to take this position, at least for the rest of this year,” said Ondrey.
Ondrey was appointed following the resignation of Chad Salsman, who pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice last month.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, 12 counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution. He will be sentenced on July 9, where he faces as much as 11 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a Feb. 3 press conference that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
Ondrey is seeking the Republican nomination to run in November’s Municipal General Election to complete the remaining two years of Salsman’s term.
Having served more than 20 years as an assistant district attorney, with 17 of those years as a first assistant, Ondrey said he has “a public servant’s mentality” and has always wanted to serve the people of Bradford County. In fact, Ondrey had run against Salsman in both the 2019 Republican Primary and General elections.
As the newly appointed district attorney, Ondrey said he will be able to “continue to serve the public to the best of my abilities.”
Brian Gallagher, Ben Green and James Nasatka will continue working as assistants under Ondrey, who said they have done the “yeoman’s work … stepping up to take care of things” after Salsman recused himself of trial work following the charges and then resigned following his guilty plea.
Ondrey will not be in the courtroom for the June trial week next week since the assistants have already been working to get those cases ready, but will transition to trial work as the case load evolves.
