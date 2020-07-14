The planning committee for Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) had hoped to have a one-day camp at Camp Brule in Sullivan County on Aug. 12 to offset the week long camp that had been canceled in July due to the covid crisis. Due to the increase in reported cases in the area and throughout the state, the planning committee has decided to also cancel the one-day camp. “The safety of the campers and volunteers has to be our top priority and it was felt that we could not safely proceed at this time,” they explained.
Campers who have already signed up for the one-day camp and their parents will be contacted in the near future to officially inform them of this decision. The committee regrets that camp could not happen this year, but plans are already in the works for next year. Any questions can be directed to Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.