ATHENS TOWNSHIP — One person is dead following a Monday afternoon crash in Athens Township, according to a report from Athens Township Police on Tuesday.
Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wilawana Road, about a mile west of the White Wagon Road intersection, at 2:44 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was traveling east when the vehicle left the road on the right side then crossed back across the westbound lane, left the roadway on the left side of the road and crashed into an embankment before rolling into a culvert, according to the report.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman. At this point in the investigation, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Wilawana Road was closed for approximately two hours while Athens Township Police conducted their investigation of the wreck.
