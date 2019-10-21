One dead in crash near Waverly

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 17 near Waverly on Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported around 6:43 p.m. approximately 2.5 miles east of exit 61 involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Initial investigation revealed that the passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck a deer. While slowed from the impact, a tractor-trailer struck the passenger vehicle from the rear. The vehicle had multiple occupants, according to the report. One person in the passenger vehicle is deceased as a result of the collision while the other occupants were taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment. The number of occupants was not specified in the report from the sheriff's office.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010.
