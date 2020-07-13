5de7e072b1d1a.image.jpg

EAST SMITHFIELD — Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman announced on Monday that one man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Rolling Hills Road in East Smithfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to the coroner, James Todd Place, 47, of Towanda, was operating a motorcycle on the aforementioned road when he struck a tractor.

Place was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said on Monday that the accident occurred at 2:41 p.m. and that Place was deceased when troopers arrived on scene.

According to police, Place was traveling north on a black Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle with a passenger, Marie Place, 44, of Towanda. The tractor involved in the accident was a Massey Ferguson hauling a John Deere Discbine operated by Richard Ellis, 54, of Milan.

The tractor was traveling south on Rolling Hills Road when it attempted a left hand turn into a field. The motorcycle was not able to come to a stop before impact was made with the tractor.

Police reported that Marie Place was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Ellis was not injured in the crash.