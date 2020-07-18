HERRICK TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that one person is dead following an ATV crash in Herrick Township on Saturday.
According to police, Joshua Starr Hanley, 45, of Wysox, was traveling East on Polletty Road on a 2013 Honda TRX 680 when the vehicle left the roadway on the North side, returned to the roadway then overturned end-to-end. The vehicle came to a final rest on top of Hanley, causing fatal injuries.
The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to state police.
State Police were assisted on scene by the Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, the Herrick Fire Department, HOPS EMS and Guthrie Memorial EMS.
Look for more details in a future edition of The Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.