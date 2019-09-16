WYSOX TOWNSHIP —Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman confirmed on Sunday that one person died following an accident in Wysox Township on Saturday afternoon.
Jacob Anderson, 21, of Limerick, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead by Carman at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday evening in a field near Allens Road in Wysox Township. Carman said that Anderson and one other person had been in the area since Friday visiting with locals.
Anderson and a passenger were riding a side-by-side UTV in a field in the vicinity of Allens Road when the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Carman said that the vehicle was approaching a tree line in a field and could not negotiate a turn to avoid it.
Anderson, the operator of the vehicle, and the passenger were not wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the accident.
Carman continued to say that the impact of the crash ejected Anderson from the vehicle and that the vehicle rolled over on top of him. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and that he was killed on impact, according to the coroner.
The passenger of the vehicle exited the vehicle while it was moving, just before the accident.
Carman said that it took approximately 45 minutes for the surviving party to reach a phone after the accident occurred in the rural field.
Anderson was employed as a landscaper in Montgomery County, was not married and had no children, according to Carman. A toxicology report is expected in the coming weeks.
State Police said in a public information release report on Sunday that the crash is under investigation.
