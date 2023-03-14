COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP — A single motor vehicle crash caused one fatality and a pregnant woman to be hospitalized on March 9 in Columbia Township.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 5:23 am
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP — A single motor vehicle crash caused one fatality and a pregnant woman to be hospitalized on March 9 in Columbia Township.
The crash occurred on the 200 block of Beaman Road around 8 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Letitia Lynn Frye-Irish, 50, was found dead at the scene, while Desiree Lynn Bump, 32, sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. Bump was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.
Troopers responded to the scene, along with the Troy Fire Department, Western Alliance and South Creek EMS, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Columbia Township assisted in traffic control and road closure.
“[Bump] received life-saving care by members of the EMS agencies involved, and the patient was flown via Guthrie Air, Operated by Air Methods, to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Trauma Center in Sayre,” Rosenheck said. “Bradford County Public Safety responded to support on scene operations and provide additional services to responders.”
State police added that Bump is listed in critical condition due to the injuries sustained in the crash.
No further updates have been provided at this time. The crash is still under investigation.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
