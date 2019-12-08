Four Bradford County fire departments responded to Terry Township in frigid weather Saturday morning to assist after a man was injured in a boating accident near Terrytown Road.
Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Conner stated that fire personnel were dispatched around 9:35 a.m. after a tree fell on a boat, landing on the watercraft’s controls and leaving it drifting down the Susquehanna River.
Conner stated one man was injured in the accident but no water rescue was needed as all occupants made it safely to land on their own and that the boat is “salvageable” but needed to be towed. Fire personnel completed work at the scene by approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Conner.
Towanda Volunteer Fire Department, Wysox Volunteer Fire Department and North Towanda Fire Department also assisted with the situation.
