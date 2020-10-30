One death and 25 more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bradford County on Thursday.
The county has seen an increase of 201 more cases in the past week. Before that, the increase from Oct. 14 was 167.
Overall throughout the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has counted 721 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county didn’t see an increase from 47 probable cases earlier this week until Wednesday. On Thursday, the PDOH reported 54 probable cases in the county.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiological evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Seventy negative tests were recorded on Thursday, bringing the county to 10,323 negative tests since March.
