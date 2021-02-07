One more COVID-19 related death, 26 new confirmed cases reported in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death in Bradford County included in Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The increases brought the county to 3,441 confirmed cases of the virus since March 2020 and 73 total related deaths with 31 confirmed to be represented by long-term care facility residents.
Two new resident deaths were reported in the past week. Prior to that, the number of nursing home and personal care home deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county had stayed at 29 since Dec. 17, 2020.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the past two weeks, there was an increase in 264 confirmed cases.
So far in the pandemic, 305 of the county’s confirmed cases have been among nursing home residents and 76 have been among staff members of these facilities.
There were eight more probable cases from Thursday to Saturday’s update, marking 597 in the county. Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard updated Saturday said that there were 2,938 Bradford County residents who had received the first dose of one of the vaccines and 1,296 residents who had been fully vaccinated against the virus.
There were 3,930 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 sent to the department from across Pennsylvania through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 865,604.
The DOH reported that 3,041 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 644 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
“The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,000 since the end of September,” the update reads.
The latest data released by the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard collected from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28 said that the statewide percent-positivity was 9.3%.
