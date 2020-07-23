One more positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bradford County.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County has now seen 62 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, one more than reported on Tuesday. The county still has seven probable cases of the virus reported as well.
The Department of Health reported 631 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the Commonwealth’s total to 103,396.
The virus is still present in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. All counties remain in the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s three-color phased reopening plan.
The Department of Health stated that Wednesday’s COVID-19 data does not include information from Philadelphia as the city’s data was not received by the department.
A total of 22,161 of Pennsylvania’s positive COVID-19 cases have been in nursing and personal care homes with 18,486 resident cases and 3,675 employee cases across 797 facilities in 60 counties.
Out of Pennsylvania’s 7,063 total COVID-19 related deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents of nursing or personal care facilities, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health reported that as of Wednesday, approximately 7,682 of the Commonwealth’s total cases have occurred in health care workers.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” a press release quoted Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine saying on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
