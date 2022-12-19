One new COVID-19 death in Bradford County (free to read)

Bradford County reported a new death related to COVID-19 in a recent state dashboard.
Data within this report is derived from the recent period of Dec. 7 to 13 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.
Bradford County now has a total of 227 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.
The number of COVID-19 cases within the county decreased from 89 to 85 since the last period. However, cases are still high compared to the period of Nov. 23 to 29 that had around 63.
For the overall commonwealth, there is currently 10,649 new COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 203 cases since the last period. There have been 135 new COVID-related deaths in Pennsylvania since the last period. The commonwealth now has a total of 48,662 deaths related to the virus.
In Bradford County, 25,384 residents are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 34 since the last period. Fully vaccinated residents now make up around 42% of the population. Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 period of the dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 89 to 85.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 148.7 to 142.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.6% to 8.5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 11.1 to 21.7.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.3 to 0.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 5.1% to 4.7%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 10,446 to 10,649.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 80.4 to 82.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.9% to 11.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,231.7 to 1,291.9.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 50.7 to 57.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.5% to 2.3%.
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Only three counties are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton and Forest counties. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier that is classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
