One new COVID death as cases decrease (free to read)

Bradford County has seen one new death related to COVID-19 despite slight decreases in cases of the virus as the month of October nears its end.
The county has 223 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Pennsylvania has 47,705 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There are 132 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within Bradford County, which is a decrease of six since the last period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The recent number of new cases is close to the figure of 131 COVID cases that was reported for October’s beginning period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
The county now has 25,056 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website. The Review’s last COVID report displayed 24,999 residents fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania now has an estimated 8.6 million people within the commonwealth fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
Bradford County continues to be listed as an area that is susceptible to high transmission for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. The nearby counties of Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are classified as medium levels of transmission, while Sullivan County is considered a low transmission area. Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties are still considered high transmission areas.
The early warning dashboard’s last data period was Oct. 12 to 18.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Oct. 19 to 25:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 138 to 132.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 228.8 to 218.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.4% to 15.1%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 15.4 to 21.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.6 to 0.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 3.1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 9,079 to 8,722.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 70.9 to 68.1.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.4% to 11.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,201 to 1,213.3.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 63.4 to 64.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 1.8%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 136 to 138 and the incidence rate of 225.5 to 228.8.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 7,879 to 9,079 and the incidence rate from 61.5 to 70.9.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
