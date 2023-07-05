Fatal crash

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A vehicle rollover into the Susquehanna River led to a fatality Wednesday morning in Sheshequin Township.

One person died after their vehicle crashed between Ridge Road and Orange Hill Road and went into the river around 9 a.m., according to Fire Chief Josh Gardner of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.