SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A vehicle rollover into the Susquehanna River led to a fatality Wednesday morning in Sheshequin Township.
One person died after their vehicle crashed between Ridge Road and Orange Hill Road and went into the river around 9 a.m., according to Fire Chief Josh Gardner of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association.
Respondents included the fire departments of Athens Borough, Athens Township, North Towanda, Greater Valley EMS and Dive Team, Bradford County EMA Drone Team, and PennDOT.
The incident remains under investigation and Pennsylvania State Police will provide an update.
