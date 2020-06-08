A single person was life-flighted for emergency medical care after a motorcycle wreck on Route 154 near Forksville on Sunday afternoon. State Police could not confirm any details on the crash besides confirming that the wreck occurred on the aforementioned route. A Geisinger LifeFlight Helicopter was dispatched to the Sullivan County Fairgrounds where it received the patient, who was brought to the fairgrounds from the wreck by ambulance.

