A single person was life-flighted for emergency medical care after a motorcycle wreck on Route 154 near Forksville on Sunday afternoon. State Police could not confirm any details on the crash besides confirming that the wreck occurred on the aforementioned route. A Geisinger LifeFlight Helicopter was dispatched to the Sullivan County Fairgrounds where it received the patient, who was brought to the fairgrounds from the wreck by ambulance.
One person life flighted after motorcycle wreck in Sullivan County
Coy Gobble
Staff Writer
