On this day last year, March 24 2020, Bradford County learned of its first case of COVID-19. The county was overwhelmed with trying to figure out this new, fast-spreading virus at the same time as the rest of the world, and with all the many unknowns, no one could have predicted that quarantine and social isolation would have lasted this long.
Former Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine first warned Pennsylvanians of the virus in a Feb. 26 press conference, saying, “It seems to be more communicable than influenza and it seems to lead to a higher fatality rate than influenza.”
At that time, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a statement that older people and those with serious or underlying medical problems were the most at risk for serious complications if infected.
Governor Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency the same day that the virus arrived in Wayne and Delaware Counties but the virus was already making its way across eastern and southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.
Anxieties surrounding terms like “health crisis” and “community spread” rose as Saint Patrick’s Day parades were canceled and kids were sent home from school for two weeks.
Governor Wolf ordered the first string of restaurant and bar shutdowns in Philadelphia and surrounding counties on March 16 – and a few hours later, he ordered the first shutdown of all non-essential businesses across the state at midnight.
Doomsday shoppers emptied the shelves at grocery stores in the state and across the nation following similar stay-at-home orders, inviting a slew of toilet paper internet memes that would later become a staple of the early COVID-19 pandemic era.
“There was a lot of apprehension and a lot of dealing with the unknown. There’s still a lot of unknowns but there were even more back then. Of course, when the shutdowns started to occur, it added another level of anxiety to all of us,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
He explained that local numbers weren’t as concerning at first, and that the county first started seeing spikes in 40 to 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 daily over the summer months.
He related that the county hit its peak in the fall and early winter when the county was at the substantial level for community transmission and saw increases in over 100 new confirmed cases each week.
Bradford County endured its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving. The DOH does not update the daily numbers on holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, and so data shown in this report begins at the date following those holidays.
The county saw an increase in 174 confirmed cases the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, according to the DOH.
From Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 238 confirmed cases were reported in the county. High increases were trending for many weeks and didn’t dial back down to about 40 to 50 new confirmed cases a day until mid-February.
The DOH attributed the statewide spike throughout the holiday season to travel and large gatherings, despite the travel mitigation order that was enforced in preparation for Thanksgiving.
The order required all travelers in and out of the state to have a negative COVID-19 test that was collected within three days of the date of travel, or quarantine themselves for 14 days upon entering unless travel was crucial and they met certain exemptions, as previously reported.
The DOH had advised residents to follow CDC guidelines of connecting virtually with loved ones and only dining with household members in celebration of the holidays.
Those who planned on leaving home for Thanksgiving or the winter holidays were cautioned to wear a mask, socially distance themselves from non household members, bring their own food, plates and utensils, and try to celebrate outside, according to a press release.
From Jan. 2 to March 23, the county had seen 1,179 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the DOH.
So far in 2021 the county has gone from the substantial level for transmission, down to the moderate level for transmission with a percent-positivity as low as 5.9% with a rate of 82.9 per 100,000 residents to back to the substantial category on Monday.
The percent-positivity rose to 7.3% and its incidence rate surpassed the 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold, as previously reported.
The county is continually following a recent trend in low daily numbers and the community spread of the virus appears to be much more contained than it was earlier this year and towards the end of 2020.
“The numbers are down substantially from what they were, and we’re very thankful for that,” said Miller. “It seems to have decreased substantially and we’re hoping that those trends continue.”
Guthrie recognized the anniversary of the pandemic year in a press release on Monday, stating that the medical group had treated 1,258 COVID inpatients since March 2020.
“There’s a lot of words to describe the past year, and the whole experience is often hard to talk about. It was the hardest nursing I’ve done to date in my entire nursing career,” said Miriam Martin, RN, ICU, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
“If you would have asked me a year ago if I would be sitting here and we’d still be dealing with this COVID pandemic, there’s no way I would have thought this. But I think we have a great team here at Guthrie and I’m proud of where we have come since this started and I think we are prepared for whatever is thrown our way,” said Sara Hollett, Registered Respiratory Therapist, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus.
The medical group reported a decline in COVID-19 inpatients in its hospitals and has already administered over 45,000 doses of vaccine throughout its system in Pennsylvania and New York.
After a whole year of highs and lows, extensions to shutdown orders, travel mitigation measures, and social distancing restrictions, Bradford County has collectively reported 3,861 confirmed cases and 83 deaths attributed to the virus as of Tuesday.
The DOH reported 11 new confirmed cases in the county along with four new probable cases, meaning someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the department.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 2,554 Bradford County residents had received the first dose of vaccine and 7,451 had received both doses and were fully vaccinated.
