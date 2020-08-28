OneTeamTroy returns; Trojans kick off school year with a student first focus

TROY — The Trojans are back; be it through virtual or face-to-face schooling, Troy students returned to learning on Thursday.
Though the 2020/2021 school year is surely starting like none before it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy Area School District officials remain optimistic that the trojans will make the best of the year before them and that one aspect will remain unchanged — that they will conquer it together.
Troy Area School District Principals Steve Brion, who leads W.R. Croman Primary School and Troy Intermediate School and Dan Brenner who serves as the head of Troy Jr./Sr. High School, acknowledged that while there are aspects of each school that have changed vastly since the spring, staff is simply thankful to be back in contact with students.
“The entire THS staff is very much looking forward to seeing our students again in person and working with them online,” Brenner stated. “It has been since March 13 since we have seen many of these students and we have missed them!”
As Troy School District allowed each parent to decide whether to pursue their child’s education online or in school buildings this year, the first day came with reminders for students and families alike that not everything has changed and though separated physically, Troy Area School District still remains a community that stands by one another.
“As we return, many things will be the same and a few will be different,” Brenner said. “Please don’t be scared by what is different. We are going to work through this together; we are a great community and will work together embodying the #OneTeamTroy attitude.”
“We have spent a lot of time trying to make our school a safe and comfortable place for our students,” Brion stated, addressing district parents. “For the students I would like to say that we have some new guidelines that we need to follow but that we will all work together to make it as ‘normal’ as it can be at this time.”
Both Principals told that Troy’s focus on student’s overall well being continues to be one of the district’s largest strengths and one that has carried them through the challenges of returning to education in the midst of a pandemic.
“I feel that our strongest quality is our togetherness and our willingness to help and do whatever it takes for our students,” Brion stated. “I am very excited to get our kids back in our buildings and to get back to doing what we do best and that is teaching our students. It feels like it has been ten years since they were here.”
“We have a community that genuinely cares about the safety of our students and their education,” Brenner noted. “We have worked together through this process to find a balance which allows families a choice as to the way in which their students receive their education while still ensuring that they have access. A challenging time like this has shown the spirit, integrity, perseverance, and cooperation that Troy is capable of. It is impressive and something to be proud of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.