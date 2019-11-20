A bill that would make online training available to Pennsylvania’s firefighters is now awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature.
According to an announcement by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) Tuesday, Senate Bill 146, which was approved Monday, would make firefighter training more accessible and affordable.
“Bringing training closer to the firefighters means more firefighters can participate,” Yaw said. “This measure will certainly ease the staffing burden on today’s firefighters, and it echoes a core suggestion made by the Senate Resolution 6 Commission, which was charged with addressing roadblocks to enhancing emergency services in Pennsylvania.”
If signed into law, the bill would lower barriers to recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters, who currently face training requirements that can be costly, require time away from work and family, and can include demanding travel.
Yaw added that the online training would be free for both career and volunteer firefighters, and courses would be developed under the state fire commissioner.
“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities during times of emergencies,” Yaw said. “I was pleased to support this bill.”
