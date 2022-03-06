LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Huge crowds experienced outdoor fun with an event displaying countless activities on Saturday.
The 22nd Annual Open Forest brought the local community together at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield Township.
The event featured activities like tractor pulled wagon rides, an airsoft shooting gallery and trail hiking. There was even an open fire for marshmallow roasting and maple syrup processing. Participants could also visit the Sugar Shack, which taps trees for syrup.
On the center’s grounds was also the Second Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race from the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. Kids got to make their own cardboard sleds and hook them up to the sled dogs. Although the fields were all grass and no snow, the kids still had a fun time as the dogs pulled them along, said Dale Pitcher, the sled dog organizer. The dog food bags at the event will be donated to local animal shelters, including Animal Care Sanctuary, he said.
Also showcased at the event was ancient weaponry by Dan Rhodes, an education coordinator for the Bradford County Conservation District.
For curious attendees, Rhodes displayed Stone Age bows and arrows and countless other projectile weapons that were used by Native Americans and Vikings.
The event also had a quilt raffle, two firewood raffle drawings and a Chinese auction and a blacksmithing demonstration.
A main purpose of Open Forest is to raise money to maintain the grounds and keep the center operational, said organizer Linda Campbell.
“These grounds started out as a simple trail and then it expanded to become the entire center,” she said. “It’s been an outstanding display of community gathering, truly a grand slam.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.