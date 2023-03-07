LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Many cheers, laughs and all-around excitement could been seen and heard at a yearly event’s latest festivities.
On Saturday, the 23rd Annual Open Forest was held on the grounds of the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 9:15 am
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Many cheers, laughs and all-around excitement could been seen and heard at a yearly event’s latest festivities.
On Saturday, the 23rd Annual Open Forest was held on the grounds of the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center.
A variety of activities included tractor pulled wagon rides, an open fire for marshmallow roasting, face painting and an air soft shooting gallery. People could visit the center or explore the many hiking trails on the property. There was also quilt and firewood raffles, along with a silent auction that consisted of donated items.
Demonstrations on outdoor activities, the natural world and minerals were conducted by organizations such as the Bradford County Conservation District, Che Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Audubon Society, Blacksmithing, and the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center.
People also showcased their cooking skills and fed attendees through the Sikora Chili Contest underneath the main pavilion.
A major attraction was the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. People of all ages were happy to spend time with the dogs who were in their full element with Saturday’s snowy conditions.
Organizers hosted the Third Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race at the event as well. Kids used cardboard and duct tape to craft eye-catching and creative sleds for the dogs to pull through a short race course. There were seven sleds total and included ones that looked like a picnic basket, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine and the Marvel superhero Black Panther. There were 18 pound bags of dog food on each sled for the dogs to pull. The bags were donated by Sayre Tractor Supply and will be given to Animal Care Sanctuary, according to event organizer Dale Pitcher.
“We do this every year for the spirit of it,” Pitcher said. “It’s a good family event that also supports the center here.”
Donations were also encouraged to help fund the environmental center for upkeep and maintenance.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.