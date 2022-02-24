LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A community event dedicated to outdoor fun will return soon with a variety of activities including sled dog races and a chili cook-off.
The 22nd Annual Open Forest will be on March 5 at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center in Litchfield Township.
“Some kids don’t usually go walk a trail or see a creek, so we like to get them outside,” said Debra Agnew, an event organizer.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature activities like tractor pulled wagon rides, an airsoft shooting gallery and trail hiking. There will also be an open fire for marshmallow roasting and maple syrup processing and tasting with pancakes.
“One of our big attractions is the Second Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race from the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill,” she said. “It went very well the last time we did it, so we are excited.”
Organizers were able to have the race in 2020 prior to COVID-19 lockdowns, but couldn’t last year due to the pandemic. Kids and adults get to make their own cardboard sleds and hook them up to the sled dogs who pull them through the snow.
For anyone looking to have a hot tasty meal in the wintertime, the event will feature the Sikora Chili Contest. Participants will have their cooking skills tested with their finished products judged at 11 a.m. Anyone interested in participating can go to www.sayresd.org for the contest rules.
The event will also have a quilt raffle, two firewood raffle drawings and a Chinese auction, while a blacksmith will conduct a demonstration on the craft. Other demonstrations will be presented by the Bradford County Conservation District, Che Hanna Rock Mineral, the Audubon Society and S.R.A.C.
Donations are strongly encouraged and will go towards maintaining the center.
“A lot of people love going here and the way we keep it going is through donations at this event,” said Agnew. “It’s a whole lot of fun and we love to see people enjoying themselves at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.