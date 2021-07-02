An amendment to Pennsylvania’s Open Meetings Law signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday will require government agencies to post meeting agendas online at least 24 hours before the start of a public meeting as long as they have an active website. Agendas will also have to be publicly posted at municipal buildings and/or meeting locations.
In a statement Thursday, Office of Open Records Executive Director Liz Wagenseller said, “The opportunity to review an agenda before a public meeting is a positive step towards increasing government accountability and citizen participation. Access to timely and relevant information is crucial to promoting open and knowledgeable dialogue between citizens and government officials, and we look forward to the continued work of the legislature to improve government responsiveness and transparency.”
In a memorandum announcing the introduction of Senate Bill 554 in March, state Sen. Patrick Stefano (R-32) said the amendment would bring more transparency and accountability to government decision-making.
According to the amendment’s language, governing bodies cannot take official action on items that are not included in the posted agenda unless it’s an emergency posing a danger to life or property, arises within the 24 hours before the meeting, stems from a resident’s comments during the meeting, or is minimal and doesn’t involve spending money or an agreement.
Items can be added to the agenda through a majority vote during the meeting and after officials publicly announce their reasoning.
The legislation was supported by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. It will take effect in 60 days.
At 10 a.m. on July 14, the Office of Open Records will hold a Sunshine Act webinar that will address the newly enacted Senate Bill 554. The free webinar can be accessed at www.openrecords.pa.gov.
