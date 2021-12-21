Operation Blue Santa continues gift-giving mission

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda holiday program dedicated to providing struggling families with gifts continued its mission on Monday evening.
The Fifth Annual Operation Blue Santa distributed gifts to 13 families including 28 children at the Towanda Fire Department.
“The blue Santa suit is what inspired me to start the program,” said John Hennessy, a Towanda Borough police officer and event organizer as he wore the signature blue suit for the occasion.
He described how the event has grown into a staple of the community over the last five years and people message him now asking to contribute before its even promoted.
“It’s very fun and rewarding and so amazing to see the community come together for this,” he said.
One by one the families showed up at the fire department as Hennessy’s wife Shannon and three sons Brody, Aidan and Rian handed out presents.
“It’s nice to see the families that we have helped here,” said Shannon. “Some people have been down on their luck one year, but then the next year they are in a good spot and help us shop for others.”
John described how the program serves as family time with his wife and kids and that it teaches his sons to give back and appreciate what they have.
The program starts with an application process and people are asked to fill it out and organizers try to include clothes, books, toys and even some fishing poles this year.
“My main focus is the clothes, especially winter coats and boots because kids like them and its good to have for the upcoming winter,” said John.
He is proud of the success of the program and attributes it to various people pitching in to ensure everyone receives a gift during the Christmas season.
“When people hear that kids and their families are in need, it’s great to see different community members and organizations gather together for this cause,” he said.
Hennessy would like to thank the many organizations and people for their contributions:
• The Bradford County YMCA.
• The teachers, administrators and staff of the Towanda Area School District.
• The Towanda Fire Department.
• Towanda Area Education Association Towanda Schools who made a monetary donation with a dress down day.
• Kellogg Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Towanda Rotary Club, American Legion Post 42, Towanda Berne-Webster VFW Post 1568
• and Wysox Lodge IOOF 1152 for their monetary donations.
• Legacy Motor Company for sponsoring four children.
• Tara Hance for shopping for gifts and sponsoring a child.
• The numerous private citizens who donated toys and supplies, made monetary donations and/or sponsored a child by filing a Blue Santa tag.
• Robert Packer Guthrie Hospital, Towanda Campus EMS and X-Ray Department and the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office for filling Blue Santa tags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.